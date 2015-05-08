Man robs convenience store with kitchen knife

N. 18th St.

A man is on the run after robbing a Waco convenience store with a kitchen knife early Friday morning.Police say a man entered the Alon gas station convenience store at the corner ofandat 2:54 a.m. Friday morning and approached the clerk at the register.The man flashed a kitchen knife and told the clerk to give him all the money in the register.When the clerk opened the register, the suspect grabbed an unknown amount of cash and took off on foot downNo one was hurt in the robbery.Police are looking for a man about 6-foot-2, who was wearing a baseball cap, brown shirt, and blue jeans.