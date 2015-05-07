LAMPASAS Car crash sends two teens to hospital

Two teenage boys are injured after being involved in a car accident on East Highway 190 Wednesday night.



Officials say the driver was traveling westbound on East Highway 190 at 9:20 p.m., when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree in the 1300 block.



The driver of the vehicle was sent to the hospital by ambulance. The passenger had to be cut out of the vehicle with the Jaws of Life. He was then flown to the hospital by helicopter.



The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.



The Lampasas Police Department, Lampasas Fire Department and Capital EMS responded to the scene.



Officials are continuing to investigate.