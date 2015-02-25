Dwayne Macie

Dwayne joined the News Channel 25 team in February 2015



Dwayne is a native of Killeen and Class of 2000 graduate. His passion for weather began in 1995 while watching lightning in his backyard and was fascinated with severe weather. Within a week of graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy as an Aerographer's Mate (Meteorology and Oceanography). His duty stations included Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada and Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California. He was deployed aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton for search and rescue operations in the Bering Sea and served as the main forecaster.



Upon completion of his enlisted service, Dwayne returned to Central Texas to pursue his Bachelor's Degree. In 2005, he moved to Reno, NV to start a family. In 2006, he completed his B.S. in Operational Meteorology from Mississippi State University.



Dwayne decided on a career change and became a police officer in Nevada for 7 years, but his fascination for weather never ended. In 2010, he received his commission in the United States Navy Reserve as a Meteorology and Oceanography Officer. His passion for Broadcast Meteorology was truly realized in November 2013/2014 when he was given the opportunity to give the weather forecast at a station in Reno, Nevada on Veteran's Day.



Dwayne has finally begun his dream job! He is extremely excited to be a part of the First Alert Weather Team and working with meteorologist Camille Manning in the morning!



Dwayne loves spending time with his wife Tiffany and daughter Ella. In his spare time, Dwayne enjoys bowling, golf, running, and staying physically fit. He is extremely excited to be back home in Central Texas! You can find him on Twitter, Facebook, or his e-mail at dmacie@kxxv.com