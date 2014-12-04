Taheshah Moise joined the News Channel 25 team in November 2014. She anchors Good Morning Texas weekday mornings and reports for News Channel 25.



Taheshah graduated from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. While at Liberty, Taheshah was involved with her university's Club Sports Media Productions. She ran cameras for various sporting events. In addition, she spent time anchoring, reporting and producing, "The Champion Connection," a news segment in the variety show "Option LU."



Before coming to KXXV, Taheshah interned at WSET-TV, an ABC affiliate in Lynchburg, Va. From there she held two separate internships in Washington, D.C.--the first at the U.S. Department of State and the second with the PBS newsmagazine show, "Religion and Ethics Newsweekly."



Never satisfied with remaining in one place, Taheshah caught the travel bug and decided to spend summer 2014 gallivanting throughout Europe.



Boston born and bred, Taheshah is excited to escape the chilly winters and experience a Central Texas summer.



When not working, you can find Taheshah reading, playing volleyball, practicing languages or dancing! If you see her around town, please feel free to give her a warm Central Texas hello!



