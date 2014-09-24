Taylor Durden joined News Channel 25 team as a reporter in September of 2014.



The California native graduated from Biola University in May 2014 with a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism. Before coming to KXXV, Taylor interned with KDVR, the Fox affiliate in Denver, Colorado, and with Far East Broadcasting Company near Los Angeles, California.



Aside from interning, she also was the Co-Anchor and Co-Executive Producer for her University's student run news show, "Eagle Vision News."



In her free time, Taylor loves watching sports, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.



She is thrilled to call Central Texas her new home! So if you see her around town, stop and say hi!



If you have any story ideas, email Taylor at tdurden@kxxv.com

Find Taylor on Facebook and Twitter!