Estephany Escobar joined News Channel 25 in June 2014. She is a bilingual reporter for the News Channel 25 Nightbeat at 10 p.m.



Estephany's interest in journalism started at a young age in her home country, Colombia, where she lived for 17 years. Her passion for journalism grew when she moved to the United States nine years ago and settled in Wisconsin.



She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2011 with a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and French. As a student, she worked as an intern for WMTV and WISC in Madison. She also worked for the student newspaper, the Daily Cardinal, as well as for the student radio, WSUM.



Before coming to KXXV, Estephany worked at WHSV-TV in Harrisonburg, Va. as a reporter and photographer.



Estephany has a passion for learning languages and exploring the world. She speaks Spanish and French. She's proud of her Colombian heritage and hopes to build a strong connection with the Hispanic community in Central Texas. ¡Hola Amigos!



In her free time, Estephany enjoys traveling, cooking, running, photography and spending time with family and friends. She also loves to try foods from around the world.



She's thrilled to make Central Texas her new home and to be involved in the community.



If you have a story idea for Estephany, or would like to say hi, please send her an email at eescobar@kxxv.com or connect with her on Facebook and Twitter.