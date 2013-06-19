John Elizondo joined News Channel 25 in September of 2012.



John previously worked as News Channel 25's Web Content Producer, until moving to full-time reporter in June 2013. He reported for Good Morning Texas weekday mornings and anchored Good Morning Texas Weekend Edition on Saturday mornings, until moving to sports in August 2014. He now works as the Sports Director.



A proud graduate of Baylor University in May of 2012, John is happy to still call Central Texas his second home. During his time at Baylor, John wrote for the Baylor Lariat and was a staff member of the Baylor men's basketball team.



The San Antonio native has held three broadcast internships at KSAT in San Antonio and KWTX in Waco. He has also been recognized twice by the San Antonio Association of Hispanic Journalists for his work done in print and broadcasting while in college.



When he's not reporting, John enjoys running, playing sports and eating. If you ever see him at a Baylor sporting event or anywhere around town, don't hesitate to say hello.



If you have a story idea for John, or just want to talk, please send your emails to jelizondo@kxxv.com.

Find John on Facebook and Twitter!